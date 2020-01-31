Letter: response to ‘UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China’ by Maria Cheng and Jamey Keaten, Arizona Daily Star, January 30, 2020)

The recent Corona Virus and the UN response show global health effects us all. The good news: three current initiatives are creating a healthier world population. First is the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, battling these three global pandemics and strengthening local health care systems in the process. The Global Fund recently received an increase in pledges from America and other donors to continue this life-saving work. Second is Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, working to make sure all children receive immunizations to prevent disease and early death. Gavi will be requesting new pledges from donors this June. Third are nutritional initiatives that help prevent unnecessary deaths of children and mothers. All of these initiatives depend on funding and when we ask our representatives, a bi-partisan group in Congress has supported these smart steps to better global health, protecting us locally. So keep those writing and calling your representatives to insure this life-saving work continues!
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.