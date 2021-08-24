 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Response to US has duty to rescue LGBT Afghans
View Comments

Letter: Response to US has duty to rescue LGBT Afghans

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 20 article "US has duty to rescue LGBT Afghans being hunted by the Taliban."

I am a lesbian, but take issue with Granderson's laser-focus on the plight of Afghan LGBT people. He cites Sadat, a gay man from Afghanistan who said the Taliban "are going to try to exterminate us", like the estimated 65,000 the Nazis did in WWII.

Yes, this was, and is, horrific. But, so were the rest of the 11 million people, six million of them Jews, who the Nazis systematically killed. The Taliban are brutal and obviously do not value human life. But LGBT people are far from the only ones at risk of serious persecution. Afghan women are once again fearful of their fate and what of the Afghans who helped Americans, but can't escape?

The situation in Afghanistan is terrible, and the U.S. should join with other like-minded nations to utilize our combined diplomatic and economic power to force Taliban compliance with basic human rights for all Afghan people.

Linda Lyon, retired Air Force Colonel

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rebellion

Trump backers storm the Capitol, refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated, and won't accept election results. I long for the days when it was th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News