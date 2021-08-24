Letter: Response to US has duty to rescue LGBT Afghans

Re: the Aug. 20 article "US has duty to rescue LGBT Afghans being hunted by the Taliban."
I am a lesbian, but take issue with Granderson's laser-focus on the plight of Afghan LGBT people. He cites Sadat, a gay man from Afghanistan who said the Taliban "are going to try to exterminate us", like the estimated 65,000 the Nazis did in WWII.
Yes, this was, and is, horrific. But, so were the rest of the 11 million people, six million of them Jews, who the Nazis systematically killed. The Taliban are brutal and obviously do not value human life. But LGBT people are far from the only ones at risk of serious persecution. Afghan women are once again fearful of their fate and what of the Afghans who helped Americans, but can't escape?
The situation in Afghanistan is terrible, and the U.S. should join with other like-minded nations to utilize our combined diplomatic and economic power to force Taliban compliance with basic human rights for all Afghan people.
Linda Lyon, retired Air Force Colonel
SaddleBrooke
