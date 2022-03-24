Letter: Response to Walt

Re: the March 22 letter "Political weakness."
To respond to your requests to answer your two questions, I tried to locate the “Association of Far Left, Green, New Deal Democrats” to get a statement on why they are controlling our President, but couldn’t locate their website for some reason? As to why President Biden is “so weak”, maybe you could send a note to Mitch McConnell who thinks that other than his not providing a few used fighter planes to Ukraine, he is doing a “pretty good job” there. Maybe he should start some useless and frivolous trade wars with our NATO allies to prove his strength!? I wonder if the Russians and Chinese agree that he is “so weak”?
Michael Perdue
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.