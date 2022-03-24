 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Response to Walt
View Comments

Letter: Response to Walt

  • Comments

Re: the March 22 letter "Political weakness."

To respond to your requests to answer your two questions, I tried to locate the “Association of Far Left, Green, New Deal Democrats” to get a statement on why they are controlling our President, but couldn’t locate their website for some reason? As to why President Biden is “so weak”, maybe you could send a note to Mitch McConnell who thinks that other than his not providing a few used fighter planes to Ukraine, he is doing a “pretty good job” there. Maybe he should start some useless and frivolous trade wars with our NATO allies to prove his strength!? I wonder if the Russians and Chinese agree that he is “so weak”?

Michael Perdue

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Economy

A year ago, Arizonans sent Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly to Washington with a clear mandate to fix the economy, which had been wracked by the …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas prices

I was taken aback by Gov. Ducey's comment, referring to rising gas prices, that "It's like nothing we've seen in our lifetime." At first I tho…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News