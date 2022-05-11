Letter: response to What's going on - 4/10/22 letter to editor

The April 10th letter to the editor, "What's going on", claimed that an Indiana Senator, Mike Braun, thinks that "states should be allowed to legislate whether interracial marriages should be legal or not."

I was not aware of his position but, worse, he was not aware of the position of the unanimous 1967 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in Loving vs. Virginia, which struck down state laws banning marriages between individuals of different races.

I would say that Sen. Braun needs to unbury his head from the beautiful Indiana sand dunes, but, in 2022, who knows what precedent is safe from a reversal by today's Supreme Court. Certainly not Roe v. Wade.

The good news is that if a challenge, to mixed race marriages, makes it to this Supreme Court, there is some possibility that Justice Clarence Thomas, in an interracial marriage himself, may finally come down on the correct side. Now, THAT would be a precedent.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

