Letter: Response to "why I still support trump" question

To the question "how can I still support Trump", the answer is simple - his actions have spoken much louder than his words, and have been much more positive for the country than any President in my recent memory. The accusations of immorality, sexism, racism, etc., are largely refuted by his actions and his relationships with his family. The source of these accusations seems to be highly partisan talking points that keep ratcheting up in intensity, hoping something will finally stick. The letters espousing these accusations seem to be a club of some sorts, whose goal is to out-do each other in intensity of accusation, rather than discussion of actual facts. The data is readily available and doesn't require tortured logic to understand. For me, the choice is currently quite clear: relatively free-market liberty that lifts most people to a better life, or quickly creeping socialism that has never, in the history of the world, done anything but crush souls and destroy lives.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.