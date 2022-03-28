 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response
Letter: Response

Re: the March 22 letter "."

I am responding to a terse letter published in the Star. So as not to be accused of "quoting out of context" I include the entire letter writer's submission prior to my response.

From the letter writer:

Two simple questions and look forward to reading a response:

1. Why is Joe Biden so controlled by the far-left Green New Deal Democrats? 2. Why is Joe Biden so weak? Looking forward to seeing the responses.

My responses:

1. What? He certainly is not. Prove me wrong.

2. What? He certainly is not. Prove me wrong.

Philip Jaskoski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

