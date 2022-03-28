Letter: Response

Re: the March 22 letter "."
I am responding to a terse letter published in the Star. So as not to be accused of "quoting out of context" I include the entire letter writer's submission prior to my response.
From the letter writer:
Two simple questions and look forward to reading a response:
1. Why is Joe Biden so controlled by the far-left Green New Deal Democrats? 2. Why is Joe Biden so weak? Looking forward to seeing the responses.
My responses:
1. What? He certainly is not. Prove me wrong.
2. What? He certainly is not. Prove me wrong.
Philip Jaskoski
Midtown
