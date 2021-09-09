 Skip to main content
Letter: Responsibility for COVID, post mid-Apr 2021
Letter: Responsibility for COVID, post mid-Apr 2021

April 15, 2021 was eventful for two reasons, first of course it’s tax day. Secondly it was when the supply and the ability to administer life-saving mRNA technology COVID vaccines exceeded demand and all Americans could make this personal health choice.

Many have said no and I ask why. If America is to put COVID in our rear-view mirror we must understand the unvaccinated:

(1) Evangelical Christians who may believe that illness is God’s will

(2) Illegal residents who fear that they will be deported if they come forward

(3) Libertarian groups who maintain that our Constitution allows all Americans to opt out

(4) Black Americans who suspect that this is just another century-old syphilis experiment

(5) The young and invincible that are tuned out and don’t care

(6) Busy, working people who don’t have time to get vaccinated.

Have I missed any of you?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

