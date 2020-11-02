Letter: Responsibility for the Pandemic Failure

Recently, we had our worst week for infections, an average of 77,000 new cases each day. On Friday, October 30, we recorded a record 99,000 new cases. Trump tells his supporters that we are "rounding the corner" and "ending covid pandemic."
He failed to provide a nation wide testing program, played down the seriousness of the virus, delegated responsibility for confronting the virus to the states, and ignored the counsel and expertise of scientists and medical personnel. His failure to control the virus was aided by numerous silent bystanders and collaborators
His decisions were supported by Republican politicians. Medical doctors, on his task force, failed to confront him when he misled the American people, bullied states into premature re-openings, and held rallies which led to 30,000 virus cases. These individuals are complicit in our failure to contain the virus.
If Biden wins, there is hope that we will reverse the situation. If Trump is victorious, we will head in the direction of a darker America.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
