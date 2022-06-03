 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: RESPONSIBILITY

The abortion issue has sparked very strong opinions on both sides of the discussion. However, a immutable fact is that a woman cannot get pregnant if she does not have sex. A variety of birth control methods are widely available. Therefore, if a woman becomes unintentionally pregnant, barring rape or incest, the woman is either unlucky because the birth control method failed, is careless, is reckless, or has chosen to use abortion as the preferred method of birth control. Like many areas of out life, responsibility is still a critical value.

Loyal M Johnson, Jr

Oro Valley

