Almost 70 years ago my mother told me I was responsible for my own actions. Saying others are doing this would not be an excuse. Republicans defense of Trump is saying that Biden, Hillary, and Pence also had classified material, despite that none of the above tried to obstruct and hide documents. Now Republicans, the supposed party of law and order have descended to trying to abolish the FBI and Department of Justice.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
