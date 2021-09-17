 Skip to main content
Letter: Responsible Women
Letter: Responsible Women

When is a woman being irresponsible? Is a Catholic woman with 10 children being irresponsible? If she decides to abort her 11th fetus is she being irresponsible? Should the doctors and others who help her be punished? Is the priest who refuses to give her permission to use birth control or have an abortion being responsible? Is the church who made the policies and trained the priest being responsible? I remember when you couldn't even buy contraceptives in some states dominated by The Church.

I am not only pro-choice, I am pro-abortion, for two reasons. 1. A despirate woman will abort with or without help. Women have died trying to self-abort. Women need access to safe assistance, without traveling to find it.

2. The world is over populated. Before Covid people were still dying of starvation. Mistakes happen. Abortion needs to be available. Abortion is the only birth control. Everything else is conception control.

Eleanor Soler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

