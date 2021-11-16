Letter: Restaurant servers and masks

I was recently in a store that sells bagels and saw a total reversal of the norm: ALL the customers were wearing masks (most were standing in line, not seated at tables) and NONE of the servers behind the counter were. I took a double-take to make sure I was seeing things correctly. When I asked the server about it, she responded that the vaccinated employees were given a choice and it gets too hot in there for them. I say, "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen." I admire these young, hard working employees. They were doing a great job and were so friendly to all. This "choice" though, is being very irresponsible to their customers and I no longer will be one.
Sam Prouty
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.