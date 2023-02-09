I just finished watching the State of the Union address given by President Biden and I am so comforted and relieved to hear a competent, caring, hardworking president who displays decorum, while offering a vision for the America I remember before the "trumping" of all protocols and respect that is/was inherent to the Office of the President and therefore, our country. I feel confident that despite our differences, the President sets the tone for how this country is governed. President Biden, thank you from the bottom of my American heart for restoring my faith in our system of government. We may have differences of opinion, but we can respectfully and successfully govern by working together and coming to a consensus on most issues if we keep one thing in mind: An America united prevails, an America divided falls. Thank you for restoring my faith in our country Mr. President.