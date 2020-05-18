Letter: Resurgence of big government and the rise of the national debt

Re: the May 1 article "The resurgence of big government and the rise of the national debt."
Cal Thomas' piece continues his crusade of rationalizing the denial of basic human necessities to those less fortunate. If you work hard and live a middle-class life, you are "penalized," he writes, "with regulations and ever higher taxes to pay for those who live irresponsibly, or who embrace 'victimhood'." (WHO is crying 'victim'?)
Government's objective in the lives of the poor "should be to help them become self-sustaining so they no longer need government. And if they continue to make wrong decisions harmful to themselves and to the country there should be consequences, not subsidies, to bring them to their senses."
Nowhere does this intelligent and blinkered gentleman evince any understanding of the structural problems in American society which deny the poor entree to all forms of advancement: education, housing, health/food, ,employment, legal status. It's all in the history books, Cal. Wake up. Bootstraps do the shoeless no good.
Regula Case
Midtown
