Letter: RETHINK YOUR VOTE FOR TRUMP

Presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Franklin Roosevelt’s names consistently appear at the head of a lofty list of commendable, presidential characteristics including being president to all. Fast forward to our November 2020 election. Of the two candidates of our November 3rd election, which one could very well be part of this elite group of three? If you believe Trump is the one, this is one last attempt to have you reconsider your vote.
Do you believe Trump -
• has been presidential equal to Lincoln, Washington, and Roosevelt?
• has been truthful and honest in conducting all of his presidential duties?
• has had the back of America’s troops as Commander-In-Chief, including those that may have been injured, captured, or killed?
Your ‘yes’ answer to all three proves you a true Trumper for the correct answer to each is ‘no’. Should Trump regrettably win a second term, you, too, will regret your vote as our America slips further into the abyss.
CATHEY LANGIONE
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
