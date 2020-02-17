Letter: Rethinking Arizona's 108th Anniversary of Statehood

I wonder if Arizonans would vote to join the republic of united states today. The union of the republic has a president whom many consider corrupt. This president seems to rule as if he does not know the constitution nor understand the separation of powers. This president has a loyal Attorney General and wants judges to agree with him. The president is taking money set aside for the needs of military families and is using it to build a 30 ft wall across Arizona’s lands and monuments. The health care program and social safety net is being gradually diminished. The president wants stiff revenge on anyone who disagrees or speaks against him. The economy is humming with the wealth going to the top few corporations and families and most of the people slowly being sifted to the bottom.
This president and the republic of united states sounds like a kingship of sorts.
I wonder if Arizonans would vote to join the republic of united states today.
John Seck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.