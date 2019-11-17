In a recent letter to the editor, a reader stated that it was unconscionable for me, as a retired judge, to suggest that Senator McSally should be ready to convict the President before she considers all of the evidence. The letter writer seemed shocked that my previous status as a judge did not constrain me from expressing an opinion, before the impeachment hearings are concluded, about Senator McSally’s willingness to convict the President on the articles of impeachment. Judges are, by their oaths and the Code OfJudicial Conduct, under a duty to never prejudge a case. I adhered to this requirement for nearly 20 years on the bench. Retired judges are not so constrained. I never asked Senator McSally to prejudge the President. I only challenged her to vote based on the evidence and not political self-interest. The redacted transcript of the President’s conversation and weeks of pressure the Administration put on Ukraine to exchange “dirt for money” makes it almost impossible to keep an open mind.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.