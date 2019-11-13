Regardless how you feel about Trump, and there is much to criticize, Retired Judge Sabaios' opinion calling for Senator McSally to convict Trump in the Senate is almost unconscionable. He has convicted Trump based on the prosecution's evidence alone, and much of it gathered in secret . He isn't waiting to hear the other side. I'm glad I never had to appear in his court as a defendant, because he apparently makes his findings based on what the prosecution tells him and doesn't wait for the defense to present its evidence. I'm not defending Trump but due process principles, and I hope Senator McSally will consider ALL of the evidence before reaching any conclusion if Trump is tried in the Senate as seems likely. But Rep Adam Schiff and now the Judge have thrown due process, and the "bedrock principle of governance based on the rule of law" to quote the Judge, under the bus in their hatred of Trump.
James Tuhtill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.