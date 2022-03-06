Letter: Retirement of Coach K

Coach K, of Duke, has proven himself time and again to be one of the best basketball coaches of all time. He is a tireless recruiter, exceptional sideline administrator, well-spoken, has a clean program to a fault and is never spoken about when problem programs are being chastised. He made a decision at the beginning of this season to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 year. Well and good. I have a problem with the fact that he announced it at the beginning of the year rather than wait until all options had expired. The reason he did this, I highly suspect, is to allow all opposing teams and fans to celebrate him during his last visits this year. He has, I know, received plaudits, plaques and memorials from every team he has faced. I'm sorry but he, among all his good deeds, somehow forgot the meaning of the word humble. I strongly disagree with that.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.