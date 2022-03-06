 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Retirement of Coach K
View Comments

Letter: Retirement of Coach K

  • Comments

Coach K, of Duke, has proven himself time and again to be one of the best basketball coaches of all time. He is a tireless recruiter, exceptional sideline administrator, well-spoken, has a clean program to a fault and is never spoken about when problem programs are being chastised. He made a decision at the beginning of this season to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 year. Well and good. I have a problem with the fact that he announced it at the beginning of the year rather than wait until all options had expired. The reason he did this, I highly suspect, is to allow all opposing teams and fans to celebrate him during his last visits this year. He has, I know, received plaudits, plaques and memorials from every team he has faced. I'm sorry but he, among all his good deeds, somehow forgot the meaning of the word humble. I strongly disagree with that.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News