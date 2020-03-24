Letter: Retrospective: Ten years ago, seems that history repeats itself....

Published in 2010 ... “The Tea Party answer to big government is tax cuts and elimination of agencies. I like the FAA when I fly, EPA when drinking water or breathing air, FDA when consuming food or medicines and Department of Education for children’s learning. Let’s rename the Tea Party the 'YO-YO Party' when they take charge." “You’re On Your Own!”
I am deeply concerned the ability to hand over a sustainable, peaceful and livable world. Hordes of money and wealth will mean nothing if there is no survivable world left. We all entered this world as a human, not a Republican or Democrat, and we will exit only as a human, not a partisan. We are all on this planet together, let us put bickering and hatred aside and find common ground in which to deal with the problems that affect us all!
Jonathan Schultz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
