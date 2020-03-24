Letter: Retrospective: Ten years ago, seems that history repeats itself....
View Comments

Letter: Retrospective: Ten years ago, seems that history repeats itself....

Published in 2010 ... “The Tea Party answer to big government is tax cuts and elimination of agencies. I like the FAA when I fly, EPA when drinking water or breathing air, FDA when consuming food or medicines and Department of Education for children’s learning. Let’s rename the Tea Party the 'YO-YO Party' when they take charge." “You’re On Your Own!”

I am deeply concerned the ability to hand over a sustainable, peaceful and livable world. Hordes of money and wealth will mean nothing if there is no survivable world left. We all entered this world as a human, not a Republican or Democrat, and we will exit only as a human, not a partisan. We are all on this planet together, let us put bickering and hatred aside and find common ground in which to deal with the problems that affect us all!

Jonathan Schultz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Local-issues

Letter: Ballet Tucson

Thank you Ballet Tucson on two counts. First, you did not cancel your Spring Festival and second, you provided a spectacular and flawless perf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News