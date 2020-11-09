Letter: Return to Civility!!

In all my years, and they are many, I have never seen such vileness and nastiness directed against one person and culminating in the most corrupt caricature of an election ever witnessed in the United States!! Our institutions among them, the FBI, the Justice Department, and even the Supreme Court, have sold us out!! The news media has not only squashed integrity, decency, honor and objectivity, they have buried them so deep , they are no longer traceable in their industry. Their journalistic forebears would be so proud!! God bless President Trump for trying to put America back on the rails! May a benevolent God protect, direct, and guide our country now. Let's get back to civility! I am sure I will not see this in print, but I feel better having said it!!
Adrienne Lee
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!