Letter: Return to honesty and decency in The White House
For all of the Trump followers out there who looked the other way when he disparaged women, " Grab ‘em by the pussy. You can do anything." Disrespected our service members, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” Downplayed how dangerous the Covid 19 virus is, "Just stay calm. It will go away." Stated crackpot theories on how to treat the infection, "And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" And so many others.

At least one thing is certain, when President Biden and Vice President Harris are sworn in, the White House will return to honesty, dignity, decency and morality. And decisions will be made on science and what is good for the entire country. Sure, not everyone will agree, but compromise is what politics is all about and I remain hopeful that this country will get back to doing that.

Philip Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

