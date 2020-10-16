Letter: Rev. John Jenkins President of Notre Dame

Rev. Jenkins refusal to wear a mask at the "Rose Garden" announcement was inexcusable! He has now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, I a pray he has a speedy recovery. However, he made a conscious decision to attend the ceremony without a mask. I noticed that some of the attendees did wear masks, and did not succumb to the political pressure of the White House. The University of Notre Dame has had to cancel in-person classes claiming irresponsible student actions were to blame. In any organization leadership counts, Rev Jenkins failure not only sets a horrible example for his student body, but also a disrespect for human life. Being pro-life means protecting those most vulnerable in our society to the ravages of COVID-19. He apparently only believes in pro-life politics!
Sincerely
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
