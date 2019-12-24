Letter: Reversing the 2016 election???

The Republicans claim that the Democrats are trying to reverse the results of the 2016 election and go against the will of the people that voted for Trump. May I remind everyone that 3 million more voters voted for Clinton over Trump. Only the Electoral College gave Trump the victory not the majority of the people. Even if by chance that Trump is removed from office, VP Mike Pence would become President (he is a Republican, isn't he?) I very much doubt that the Republican Senate would remove him from office. After all, Trump does control all of the Republicans especially Sen. Mitch McConnell. The Senate would make for a lousy jury. Having served on a jury, I know that jurors are selected to be fair to all of the involved parties, but the Republicans have already stated their verdict. Hardly a trial at all.
Joseph Ricca
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.