Letter: Revise the Pledge of Allegiance

In US schools, precious classroom time is spent with children reciting words they don’t fully comprehend. A young child is unlikely to understand symbolic allegiance to a flag. Mouthing that our country is “indivisible” certainly doesn’t make it so; we are a divided people. “Liberty and justice for all” is not within the capabilities of children to effect. Perhaps the Pledge of Allegiance should be revised to be more practical, meaningful, and inclusive.

If our pledge included, and we frequently pledged from a young age, to be kind and thoughtful, how would that change us? If the pledge included to be respectful and to listen attentively, would meetings be less contentious and more productive? If our pledge included a desire to care for the earth, would we be less inclined toward selfishness with how we use the planet’s resources? If we pledged to work towards peace, would individuals choose goodwill over violence?