Letter: Revolving Door of 'Great' People

Interesting that Trump made the statement on FoxNews Thursday evening that he has great people with him in Washington. Who? The revolving door of 'great' people, his appointees, who've turned out to be 'not so great' (in his opinion) continues to expunge those who think for themselves and have some degree of self-respect. Leaving the 'great people' to be defined, apparently, as his supplicants. Pence, McConnell, Conway, a number of senators including MuckSally, those who think they're riding the coattails of history but rather are riding the coattails of oblivion! Don't think...just genuflect! Sterling group to be sure!???
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
