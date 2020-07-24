Letter: rewriting history

Re: "... racism in city's performing arts." Kathleen Allen, Calliente 07/16/20. China Young is quoted: "I think there are inherent biases because of images of performances in productions that preexist." She goes on to use "The Sound of Music" as an example. Citing "roles are traditionally played by white people..." Though the movie strays from absolute fact it is based on an Austrian family, Von Trapp, that fled Nazi occupied Austria in 1938. The Von Trapps, like virtually all Austrians at that, time were white. Research shows 1930's minority groups in Austria were Croats and Hungarians with no evidence of any other races.
To insert persons of color would be incorrectly and illogically rewriting history. History is what was, it is gone and cannot be changed. We need to learn from it, embrace to good and attempt to not repeat the bad. There are times when altering people and/or places adds value, the musical "Hamilton" as an example. Here the historical message is enhanced not altered.
Lee Dapper
Sierra Vista
