Letter: rewriting history
Letter: rewriting history

I keep hearing and reading that a woman cannot get elected to the office of President of the United States. Excuse me? In the year 2016, a woman named Hillary Clinton DID get elected President of the United States!

That the Founding Fathers of this country inserted a game changing procedure in the Constitution called the electoral college in no way alters the fact that Hillary Clinton DID get elected to the office of President. Three million voters were then disenfranchised and Ms. Clinton was not allowed to occupy the position she had worked so hard to attain.

The Founding Fathers worked to enact a better way to govern a country and they instilled many good ideas in the Constitution. While many equate those ideas with perfection, the electoral college demonstrates one of the flaws in their final product.

Hopefully, the next woman elected President will be allowed to preside.

rick cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

