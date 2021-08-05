 Skip to main content
Letter: Rewriting Reality
Republicans in Congress, lacking the patience to wait long enough to attempt to rewrite history, are now simply trying to rewrite current events in real time. In response to the House Jan. 8 Select Committee, Kevin McCarthy and his cronies are framing the insurrection as a “security failure.”

Consider this: a crazed man breaks through my front door and assaults my family. Does it exonerate that man if I could have invested in a stronger door?

Republicans are not interested in determining causation of the insurrection. That causation will blow back on them, and of course, Trump. And they think it is somehow unfair to judge Trump by his own words and actions.

Rick Jones

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

