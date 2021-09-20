 Skip to main content
Letter: Rich People
I used to say that I wished I could be a Republican because their bumper stickers were on much nicer cars. But it really is indicative that the Republicans represent people who tend to be better resourced than others. I look at the laws recently passed in Texas. They really only affect the poor. If wealthy women want or need an abortion, they will get one. So, once again, it is poor people that bear the burden of Republican legislation.

Chris Pinhey

Foothills

