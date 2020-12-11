Letter: Rich vs Poor

The never-dying class struggle, the “rich vs the poor.” Why the conflict? I suspect if matters who is serving as the advocate and on which side one supports. Or, too, wondering their motivation. History provides unending accounts of what is often colored as “class warfare.” Seems inherent in our nature, and often played out on a political stage. If not, it’s fabricated. Opposites always the caste, one against another. Aside from the world of sports, it’s likely you could name more than a hand full of cultural standoffs beyond the customary “rich vs the poor.” There’s one floating around Congress today. One that rings of the familiar cry, and also creates the opportunity to become somewhat stylish. How about a sweatshirt bearing the message: “Tax the Rich”? Given three guesses, you might identify who launch the attack or how much money she raised, and from whom. Hey, only $58. Now that’s rich.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
