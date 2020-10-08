 Skip to main content
Letter: Right before our eyes
In the course of many years and different political party's our country has spent billions of dollars for military weapons and trained Military forces to protect and preserve this great country and it's people from rogue nations wanting to do us harm, possibly change our culture and destroy our great democracy.

But, Lo and behold, little did we know our greatest fear would be coming from the most powerful seat in the world, right in the middle of our country, the Oval Office.

With the hundreds of thousands of our people already paying the price for lack of reasoning from this president, how many more have to die before our elected officials start performing their elected duty and bring us back to a state of sanity.

What is happening right now is not the course that was set to adhere to the Constitution of the United States.

Change is imminent.

Beatrice (Bea) Cutler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

