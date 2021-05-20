 Skip to main content
Letter: Right on Fitz
Letter: Right on Fitz

Fitzsimmons' cartoon in today's paper as usual hit right on. The Isreal/Palestine situation is so akin to the genocide committed by the Europeans who came to America and decided it was their land and the Natives needed to be exterminated that every day I am reminded of that attrocity. The allies after WWII decided to take land that had belonged to the Palestinians for centuries and give it to the Jews. Since then the Isrealis have repeatedly taken more and more of the land from the Palestinians and the world has stood by silently allowing it. I don't know why our country supports this. I don't know why USA voted against censuring Isreal in the United Nations. What would you do if Mexico started moving in and taking your property in Arizona? Fight I think. Good for Fitz. Say it loud and clear.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

