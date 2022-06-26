Letter: Right out of the Good Ol' Playbook

Re: the June 16 article "Who is worse, Trump, who cried fraud, or the Democrats?."

Mr. Jay Ambrose, nicely and easily ran down the familiar list of things to say when threatened or caught, from a book I actually would like to see burned.

1. Blame a person of color. Say that those protesting the deaths of their fellow human beings by law enforcement officers later actually convicted of murder were the inspiration for your “bad conduct”.

2. Say you were not “technically” guilty; say nothing about the spirit or intent of the laws in effect or the leadership called for.

3. Blame your traditional nemesis (the "other side").

4. Reverse the facts and say you were actually protecting and defending the status quo, making sure to take one last rabbit punch at anybody who turns his back to you to walk away. Toss in a few more verbal insults for good measure too!

Wes Ward

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

