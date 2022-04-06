Letter: Right to Vote

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), who chairs the committee responsible for electing Republican senators, has produced an “11-point plan to rescue America.” It dramatically raises taxes on people who earn less than $100,000 and ends Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act.

Trump gave the very rich a trillion-dollar tax break. Perhaps because the GOP has decided the middle class and poor need to make up for that loss the GOP doesn't want to allow anyone to vote that may not appreciate this plan.