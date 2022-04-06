 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Right to Vote

  • Comments

Why does the GOP want to limit voting rights?

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), who chairs the committee responsible for electing Republican senators, has produced an “11-point plan to rescue America.” It dramatically raises taxes on people who earn less than $100,000 and ends Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act.

Trump gave the very rich a trillion-dollar tax break. Perhaps because the GOP has decided the middle class and poor need to make up for that loss the GOP doesn't want to allow anyone to vote that may not appreciate this plan.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Traitor Trump

I'm a veteran of one of dumbest wars ever fought but I am still a believer in what is correct. "Cadet Bone Spurs " knows one thing about war. …

Letter: Tucson Treasure

This past Sunday we were treated to an outstanding performance of the musical, Rent, put on by the Arts Express Theatre. After many years of m…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News