Letter: Right to What Kind of Life

Editor:

To all of you who offer adoption as an alternative to abortion, I would ask you this: Have you adopted children? If not, why not? It may be for your limited financial, emotional or physical resources. If this is the case, why can’t those mothers of unwanted children offer these defenses? I have been a professional for four adoption agencies and have asked prospective adoptive parents the following questions: Would you be willing to adopt a child born to a drug-addicted mother, or one with fetal alcohol syndrome? How about a deaf, blind child, or one with Downs Syndrome? How about one with a fatal disease or sever physical handicap? More often than not, the answer would be in the negative. What kind of life would these children have? Please think about these possible consequences before you advocate for “pro-life.”

Glenna Sheerin

SaddleBrooke

