Letter: Right-To-Work Actually Works

Arizonans need to know just how damaging overreaching policies tailored by union leaders could be to local businesses here in Tucson, as well as to our state’s overall economic competitiveness. A policy like the PRO Act would erase the right-to-work laws here in Arizona. Those laws actually play a huge role in helping our state attract businesses and build its economy. Sadly, there are many union-centered policies that have scattered their way into other pieces of legislation, namely the America COMPETES Act. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were wise to not co-sponsor the PRO Act the first time around. They should continue to stand with our local businesses by opposing any type of legislation that hurts our local businesses.