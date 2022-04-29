 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Right-To-Work Actually Works

  • Comments

Arizonans need to know just how damaging overreaching policies tailored by union leaders could be to local businesses here in Tucson, as well as to our state’s overall economic competitiveness. A policy like the PRO Act would erase the right-to-work laws here in Arizona. Those laws actually play a huge role in helping our state attract businesses and build its economy. Sadly, there are many union-centered policies that have scattered their way into other pieces of legislation, namely the America COMPETES Act. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were wise to not co-sponsor the PRO Act the first time around. They should continue to stand with our local businesses by opposing any type of legislation that hurts our local businesses.

Angel Hess

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Putin going nuclear

I propose the US immediately begin a humanitarian airlift to Ukraine much like the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. Well publicized and well escorte…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News