 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: “Right to Work” laws make Arizona a place where it is right to work for less.
View Comments

Letter: “Right to Work” laws make Arizona a place where it is right to work for less.

  • Comments

Wages are lower in Arizona and profits for the rich are higher than in states without the misnamed “Right to Work” law. The PRO Act will change that! Arizona workers are smart enough to decide for themselves whether they should join a union. They do not need the government to make it easier for the bosses to deny workers union protections.

Workers in ‘right to work’ states make nearly $9,000 less per year than workers in states without these laws, and the rate of workplace deaths is 37% higher in ‘right to work’ states.

We do not need to help Big Business any more. The economy is recovering at a healthy pace. It is time to help Arizona workers. Tell your Senators that it is time to pass the PRO Act, and give the citizens of this nation their rights back.

Elizabeth Knepp, former Union President of SMART-TD 807

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 22

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!

Letters to the Editor April 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 28

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers think that the outfit in charge of carrying out the "audit" of Arizona's 2020 Presidential Election, known as Cyber Ninjas, might not exactly be on the up and up.

Letters to the Editor April 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 29

  • Updated

LETTERS: Today's letter writers are in agreement: Concept G is the best option for the expansion of Reid Park. What do you think? Check out these letters and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News