Letter: “Right to Work” laws make Arizona a place where it is right to work for less.

Wages are lower in Arizona and profits for the rich are higher than in states without the misnamed “Right to Work” law. The PRO Act will change that! Arizona workers are smart enough to decide for themselves whether they should join a union. They do not need the government to make it easier for the bosses to deny workers union protections.
Workers in ‘right to work’ states make nearly $9,000 less per year than workers in states without these laws, and the rate of workplace deaths is 37% higher in ‘right to work’ states.
We do not need to help Big Business any more. The economy is recovering at a healthy pace. It is time to help Arizona workers. Tell your Senators that it is time to pass the PRO Act, and give the citizens of this nation their rights back.
Elizabeth Knepp, former Union President of SMART-TD 807
East side
