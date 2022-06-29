 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: "Right-wing politics can be such a drag," June 21 opinion

  • Comments

Years back, my now-adult daughters and I laughed together watching these beloved comedies: Some Like It Hot, The Bird Cage, Tootsie, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hairspray...And did you know, O right-wing Guardians of Public Morality, that the plays of William Shakespeare, as well as ancient Greek tragedies, featured men costumed as women in female roles? The Greek tragedies were presented along with "Satyr plays," which had actors bonking each other with giant phalluses, for comic relief. The children historians suggest were probably in attendance survived. Let's all celebrate drag performance for the illustrious theatrical tradition that it is and protect children from the real threats to their well-being-worship of weapons and glorification of violence, not-gasp!-men in dresses.

Kim Mathews

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News