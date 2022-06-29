Letter: "Right-wing politics can be such a drag," June 21 opinion

Years back, my now-adult daughters and I laughed together watching these beloved comedies: Some Like It Hot, The Bird Cage, Tootsie, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hairspray...And did you know, O right-wing Guardians of Public Morality, that the plays of William Shakespeare, as well as ancient Greek tragedies, featured men costumed as women in female roles? The Greek tragedies were presented along with "Satyr plays," which had actors bonking each other with giant phalluses, for comic relief. The children historians suggest were probably in attendance survived. Let's all celebrate drag performance for the illustrious theatrical tradition that it is and protect children from the real threats to their well-being-worship of weapons and glorification of violence, not-gasp!-men in dresses.