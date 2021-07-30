 Skip to main content
Letter: Right-wingers, we are not the enemy-the New GOP is
Letter: Right-wingers, we are not the enemy-the New GOP is

Right-wingers, please read this. The bipartisan committee negotiating the infrastructure bill is pleased to have found a compromise. Even the “Turtle” has given his hesitating approval, suggesting they had cleared the biggest obstacles to the legislation.

Yet, extremist Republican Senators may still prevent our roads and highways, bridges, water safety, dams, buildings and Country, from being improved. Before the fixes can begin, angry Trumpeteers must change their strategy of resistance.

According to Republican Bill Cassidy, a negotiating team member, many of his colleagues will be hard to convince. Nothing to do with the principle of the measure, but rather, voting for the bill is a sign of weakness against the Democrats (Biden in particular) and disloyalty to Temporary President Trump (his attempt failed in a Republican Senate).

Imagine, they are flagrantly ignoring citizens and the Country in loyalty to a laughingstock of a goat. A clown who cares for himself, his daughter, friends, bank account, accolades and the rest of his family, in that order - no one else.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

