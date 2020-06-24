Letter: Rights for Kids
Letter: Rights for Kids

The worst thing about this pandemic is that kids can't go to school. There are probably a great many who are not getting enough to eat and may not even be in a safe situation wherever they are now while school is closed. If they can't learn and can't get enough to eat, they can't live. Let us all do whatever we can in stopping the spread of this terrible thing so that kids can safely go back to school as soon as possible. They really are our future!

Erin Rowden

Mount Lemmon

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

