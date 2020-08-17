Letter: Rights vs. Responsibilities

Republican politicians in general and supporters of Donald Trump in particular are ignoring the advice of medical authorities, demanding their right not to wear masks and to ignore social distancing. The rest of the world took the advice and have controlled the pandemic. This country (about 4% of the world's population) has roughly 25% of confirmed world-wide cases of the virus that killed over 160,000 Americans. Many lives could have been prevented had the Federal government , that has no national plan, acted instead of claiming it will disappear.
Republican legislators are fighting and/or suing Democratic Governors who try to mandate protective measures.
Seventy-four year old Herman Cain, a 2016 presidential contender attended the 6/20/2020 Trump rally in Tulsa without a protective mask or practicing social distancing. He died 7/30/2020 from the virus. Yes, he got his rights, the last rites
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
