Do something. This didn’t have to happen. Again?

We hear this every time there is a school shooting, then the vitriol dies down, most of us go on with our lives…until the next time. Then it’s rinse and repeat.

We can’t do much except call our elected representatives and demand they act. And that does happen. But they don’t act mostly because they fear losing their jobs in the next election.

But…the ONE, SINGLE, COMMON FACTOR among most school shootings is that an automatic or semi-automatic weapon was used and when it is, there are FIVE TIMES as many victims. There’s more! Children are more at risk of dying by gun violence than car accidents. Are you kidding me???

I am not anti-gun. I am against automatic and semi-automatic weapons. As a veteran, I know those weapons have tremendous value…IN WAR!

This is a human issue, not a political issue.

Once we know better, we must DO better.

Tina Prewitt

East side