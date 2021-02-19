Letter: Riot at Capital

The violence at the Capitol on January 6 has been noted as “the worst day of injuries for police since 9-11.” Reports by the House Managers during the Senate trial and the media have shown a brutal pattern of violence. These include: loss of finger parts, brain injuries, unconsciousness, bruises, lacerations, concussions, rib fractures, burns, heart attack, injuries from stun guns, irritated lungs, eye damage, PTSD, Covid, (alleged) homicide and suicide. It’s reported 138 officers were injured. Officers who were Iraq vets stated the riot was “scarier than their time in combat.”
The cause of Brian Sicnick’s death, the Capitol Police officer who died after the riot, is unclear and an autopsy hasn’t been made public.
On that day, while tragedy piled on top of tragedy, President Trump told the violent rioters, “We love you. You’re very special.”
As the Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, noted “A man’s character is his fate.”
Linda Dugan
Midtown
