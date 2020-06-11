Letter: Rioting in MN
View Comments

Letter: Rioting in MN

Where is the condemnation of the actions of the rioters in MN? First, of couse is the concen of social distancing, which is almost always contained in reporting on gatherings (churches, beaches)?? Second, destruction of private property, oh but the rioters/protestor rioters did not have weapons (guns), so it is not news worthy??

Leona Kolbet

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News