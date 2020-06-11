Letter: Rioting in MN

Where is the condemnation of the actions of the rioters in MN? First, of couse is the concen of social distancing, which is almost always contained in reporting on gatherings (churches, beaches)?? Second, destruction of private property, oh but the rioters/protestor rioters did not have weapons (guns), so it is not news worthy??
Leona Kolbet
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
