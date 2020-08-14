You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Riots in Portland and elsewhere
Letter: Riots in Portland and elsewhere

During Nixon's term student organizations, that were protesting the war in Vietnam, were infiltrated by the FBI and the CIA and who MAY have had a hand in the violence from these protests. Now here we are in Portland. Have you heard about the Umbrella Man who was in the riots in Minneapolis? He was a masked man who was seen in a viral video smashing the windows of a south Minneapolis auto parts store during the George Floyd protests, earning him the moniker "Umbrella Man," and who is suspected of ties with a white supremacist group and sought to incite racial tension per the police.

Now I cannot state categorically that this is what is happening in Portland. But cui bono, who stands to gain from this unrest. Certainly not Joe Biden or Black Lives Matter. Only one person and/or political party will gain from this.

Just asking.

Judith Hubbard

Midtown

