Letter: Rising Gasoline Prices - A Fact Check

A recent letter writer just submitted a letter blaming the current abrupt rise in gasoline prices squarely on President Joe Biden. The letter writer basically parroted a bunch of false talking points from far right wing media websites and news channels. In reality , Presidents or any other political rep. can do very little to influence or control the price of oil or gasoline on the open market.
It is not that complex and revolves around "supply and demand" and the price of oil on the open and international marketplace. Last year, the Economy and Manufacturing were stalled, and not very many people were driving or flying, thus less demand and a surplus of oil and lower gas prices. This year the Economy and Manufacturing are quickly recovering, and the majority of people are back driving and flying. Thus, demand is currently outpacing the supply of oil and gasoline. So yes, the Economy is recovering rapidly this year, and oil / gas supplies will catch up with demand soon, thus lowering prices.
David Keating
Northeast side
