Letter: Rising Medicare profits only insurance companies
Letter: Rising Medicare profits only insurance companies

It is disgusting that Medicare premiums will be raised to cover a drug that is not proven to aid anyone as yet but only might do it at a cost of $56,000 a year. This is supposed to prevent Alzheimer's disease. Most seniors do not have this disease anyway. Why should all of us have to pay outrageous prices for an unproven drug that might possibly benefit a few of us a little bit? Most of the insurance company Medicare supplements will not cover the cost of any drug until it becomes a generic anyway. If they do, the co-pay is very high as well. There is no reason to raise the cost of Medicare to pay for this except to give the drug manufacturer and insurance companies a windfall.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

