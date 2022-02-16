 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rising violence in U.S.
I can't help but wonder how much less violence and fewer shootings there might be if there were no ultra-violent video games and ultra-violent movies and TV shows. I'm no expert, but it seems common sense that some people in our society have become de-sensitized to suffering and death, both physically and emotionally. No feelings of empathy for other people's suffering.

I'm not saying this is the total answer to our rising crime. But, I'm guessing it is a contributing factor.

I would encourage concerned investors of companies that produce such video games and violent movies and TV shows to pull their investments from such companies. Put that money into other companies that contribute positive products. Money talks...

Karen McKee

West side

