Letter: Risk Taker? Fly Commercial

June 5 I flew to Guatemala on crowded flights, after waiting in packed lines, to continue work with rural Maya as Coordinator of St. Michael's (Episcopal) Guatemala Project. I had tested negative for COVID the day before and am fully vaccinated.

June 8, three days later, I developed mild symptoms and tested positive, confirmed by a lab test the next day. I remain in quarantine in a safe, modest hotel.

The only time I was in close contact or in confined spaces with others was during U.S. air travel. I was masked. Most people weren't.

If the new CDC ruling, "no required tests for global re-entry," had been in effect, I could have boarded a return flight immediately, infected and unmasked. I wouldn't. But what about the person sitting next to you on your next flight?

My advice: Don't fly unless it's unavoidable. Mask. Test first, for others' sake.

Please ask the Biden Administration and Arizona Congressional delegation to de-politicize this medical issue and reinstate realistic safeguards.

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

